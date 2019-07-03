|
|
SKUSE Charles Oliver Passed away
peacefully
27th June 2019
Late of Toronto
Formerly of Jewells,
Umina and
Sylvania Heights
Aged 99 Years
6 months
Dearly loved husband of Shirley (dec'd). Loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather.
A true gentleman and a true gentle man.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of CHARLES' life this SATURDAY 6th July 2019 in the White Lady Chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 10:30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019