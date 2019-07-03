Home
White Lady Funerals
599/601 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4947 7507
Charles Oliver SKUSE

Charles Oliver SKUSE Notice
SKUSE Charles Oliver Passed away

peacefully

27th June 2019

Late of Toronto

Formerly of Jewells,

Umina and

Sylvania Heights



Aged 99 Years

6 months



Dearly loved husband of Shirley (dec'd). Loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather.



A true gentleman and a true gentle man.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of CHARLES' life this SATURDAY 6th July 2019 in the White Lady Chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 10:30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019
