CHARLOTTE ANTONIA KOURIL

CHARLOTTE ANTONIA KOURIL
KOURIL CHARLOTTE ANTONIA Passed away peacefully on

19th September 2019

Late of New Lambton

Aged 89 Years



Beloved wife of Walter (dec'd). Loving mother of Lottie, Steve, and Alice. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of CHARLOTTE'S Life on THURSDAY, 26th September 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 10:00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
