PATTERSON CHERYL Late of
New Lambton
Passed peacefully
surrounded by her
loving family
28th August 2019
Aged 63 years
Much loved daughter of Ken and Betty Patterson. Dearly loved and cherished sister and sister-in-law of Leanne and Barry. Adored aunty of Kelly and Brendan. Loved niece, cousin, teacher and friend to many.
Family and friends of Cheryl are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Thursday 5th September 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.
'Rest In Peace'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019