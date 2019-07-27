|
|
CATALOV Chris (Riste Catalovski)
20th July 2019
Aged 79 years
Of Stockton
Loving father and father-in-law of Jimmy and Kim, Alison and Matt. Loved Poppy of Ashley, Sharni, Adam, Ella, Tarj, Dane, and Amba. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family.
Family and Friends are invited to attend CHRIS's Funeral Service to be held in the Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow on WEDNESDAY 31st July 2019 at 9.30am followed by his interment at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019