CHRISTINE ANNE SEDUNARY

CHRISTINE ANNE SEDUNARY Notice
SEDUNARY CHRISTINE ANNE 'TIGER'

Late of Mayfield

Aged 55 Years



Dearly loved wife of LES. Much loved daughter of CHARLES and MARIE TYNAN (both dec'd). Cherished mother and mother in law of AMBER and GRANT, and JACOB. Precious Nanna of CHARLIE, JACK, LUCY, AVA and AYDEN. Loving sister and sister in law of ROBERT and WENDY TYNAN, PAULA and MICHAEL REGAN, TERRY and JUDY TYNAN, PATRICIA and PHILLIP ALEXANDER, KATHERINE and GEOFF HICKEY, and aunt to their families.



Relatives and friends of CHRISTINE are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at St Josephs Catholic Church, Kenrick St., The Junction on WEDNESDAY 18th September 2019 commencing at 1pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
