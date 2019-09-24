Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine PANDEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine PANDEL

Add a Memory
Christine PANDEL In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of Christine Dianne PANDEL 'Boo Boo' 30.5.1948 - 24.9.2014 Dearly missed Wife, Mother, Mother- In- Law, Sister, Sister- In-Law & Granny. Our memories are our keepsakes, that no-one can steal away. Life goes on without you, but nothing seems the same. You did so much for all of us, your heart was kind and true and when we needed someone we could always turn to you. Your presence is sorely missed, the memories we will treasure. Loving you was easy, forgetting you we will never.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.