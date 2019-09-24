|
|
In Loving Memory of Christine Dianne PANDEL 'Boo Boo' 30.5.1948 - 24.9.2014 Dearly missed Wife, Mother, Mother- In- Law, Sister, Sister- In-Law & Granny. Our memories are our keepsakes, that no-one can steal away. Life goes on without you, but nothing seems the same. You did so much for all of us, your heart was kind and true and when we needed someone we could always turn to you. Your presence is sorely missed, the memories we will treasure. Loving you was easy, forgetting you we will never.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 24, 2019