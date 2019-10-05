|
|
NEBART (Nee: Klein) Christine Wilhelmine Late of Cameron Park
Passed peacefully
30th September 2019
Aged 85 Years
Dearly loved wife of the Late Oskar Nebart. Much loved mother of Barbara and Wolfgang and mother in law of Alison. Loving Oma to Olivia and Hannah.
The family and friends of Christine are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Wednesday 9th October 2019 service commencing 2.30pm.
Family request that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dementia Australia in Christine's name
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019