Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Christine Wilhelmine NEBART

Christine Wilhelmine NEBART Notice
NEBART (Nee: Klein) Christine Wilhelmine Late of Cameron Park

Passed peacefully

30th September 2019

Aged 85 Years



Dearly loved wife of the Late Oskar Nebart. Much loved mother of Barbara and Wolfgang and mother in law of Alison. Loving Oma to Olivia and Hannah.



The family and friends of Christine are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Wednesday 9th October 2019 service commencing 2.30pm.



Family request that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dementia Australia in Christine's name



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
