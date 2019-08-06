Home
More Obituaries for Christopher JENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Charles JENSEN

Christopher Charles JENSEN Notice
JENSEN, Christopher Charles 64, of Georgetown Passed away 2 August, 2019 Much loved son of KEN (dec'd) and BERNICE, brother of GAIL, brother-in-law of JOHN, uncle of ADAM and JANE, great uncle of HUGO, HEIDI, IVY and AUDREY. Missed by his dog "Charlie." Family and friends are cordially invited to a Celebration of Chris' Life at St. Matthews Church Hall, 7 Wentworth St, Georgetown this THURSDAY 8 Aug at 10.30am. (Private Funeral already taken place).
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
