Christopher James MCDONALD

Christopher James MCDONALD Notice
MCDONALD Christopher James 'Chris' / 'Macca'

Late of Edgeworth

Chris' family wish to advise of

His untimely passing

14th September, 2019

Aged 33 Years



Very much loved husband of Heather. Loved and adored Daddy of Bella, Lacey, and Cali. Cherished son of Lynn & Allan, son-in-law of Tracey & Steve. Awesome brother of Brent ,& Rachelle, brother-in-law of Shaun. A loyal and cherished friend to all whose life he touched.



The family and friends of Chris are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St), this Monday 30th September, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Chris, donations towards establishing a trust for his girls, 'Bella, Lacey, & Cali', may be made at the service.



'Humble, Hardworking Man'

'Forever In Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
