|
|
MCDONALD Christopher James 'Chris' / 'Macca'
Late of Edgeworth
Chris' family wish to advise of
His untimely passing
14th September, 2019
Aged 33 Years
Very much loved husband of Heather. Loved and adored Daddy of Bella, Lacey, and Cali. Cherished son of Lynn & Allan, son-in-law of Tracey & Steve. Awesome brother of Brent ,& Rachelle, brother-in-law of Shaun. A loyal and cherished friend to all whose life he touched.
The family and friends of Chris are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St), this Monday 30th September, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Chris, donations towards establishing a trust for his girls, 'Bella, Lacey, & Cali', may be made at the service.
'Humble, Hardworking Man'
'Forever In Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019