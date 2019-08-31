Home
Christopher James "Dog" ROBERTS

Christopher James "Dog" ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS Christopher James "Dog" Passed away

peacefully

26th August 2019

Late of Edgeworth

Formerly of Toronto



Aged 65 Years



Dearly loved husband of Carolyn. Loving father and father-in-law of Ian and Cassie, Carlie and Troy. Adored Pa of Ellie, Naomi, Zoe, Johnathon, Jye (dec'd), Sophie and Hannah. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Prue, Tony and Jackie, Marty and Janene. Much loved uncle, nephew and cousin.



Family and friends are invited to attend CHRIS' funeral service this FRIDAY 6th September 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing 1pm.



Family invite you to wear sports club colours in relation to your acquaintance with Chris.



In lieu of flowers please donate to Calvary Mater Newcastle.

www.calvarymater.org.au



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019
