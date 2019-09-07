|
|
FARTHING (Nee Jackson) Claudette Yvonne Passed away peacefully 05.09.2019 Aged 81 Years Late of Aberdare Beloved wife of BILL ('WINKIE' dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to DEBBIE and HENRY (Peter) HALL, LYNETTE and RICHARD INGALL. A much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their FAMILIES. A loved member of the JACKSON and FARTHING FAMILIES. Family and Friends of CLAUDETTE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this WEDNESDAY, 11.09.2019 at 2:00pm. C R SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019