KEALY CLEMENT ROY
Late of Shortland
Passed away peacefully
21st July 2019
Aged 95 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Doris Kealy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Laurie and Rhonda, and Michael. Loving Pop of Nathan and Renee, Ben, Farah, Alex, Simone and his great grandchildren Izaak, Levi, Bella, Amara, Liam, Juni, and Octavia. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of CLEM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Saturday 27th July 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019