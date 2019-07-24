Home
CLEMENT ROY KEALY

CLEMENT ROY KEALY Notice
KEALY CLEMENT ROY

Late of Shortland

Passed away peacefully

21st July 2019

Aged 95 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Doris Kealy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Laurie and Rhonda, and Michael. Loving Pop of Nathan and Renee, Ben, Farah, Alex, Simone and his great grandchildren Izaak, Levi, Bella, Amara, Liam, Juni, and Octavia. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of CLEM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Saturday 27th July 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019
