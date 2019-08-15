Home
CLIFFORD JAMES IRELAND

CLIFFORD JAMES IRELAND Notice
IRELAND CLIFFORD JAMES 'CLIFF'

Late of Cooks Hill

Formerly of Merewether

Passed peacefully

9th August 2019

Aged 77 years



Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Adored father and father-in-law of Greg and Cassy, Louise and Simon, Leanne and Robert. Cherished poppy of Chelsea, Sam (In Heaven), Ben, Bella, Millie, Sophie, Imogen and Olive. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

Family and friends of Cliff are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in the Merewether Uniting Church ,178 Glebe Rd, Merewether this Friday 16th August 2019 service commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
