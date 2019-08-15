|
|
IRELAND CLIFFORD JAMES 'CLIFF'
Late of Cooks Hill
Formerly of Merewether
Passed peacefully
9th August 2019
Aged 77 years
Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Adored father and father-in-law of Greg and Cassy, Louise and Simon, Leanne and Robert. Cherished poppy of Chelsea, Sam (In Heaven), Ben, Bella, Millie, Sophie, Imogen and Olive. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
Family and friends of Cliff are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in the Merewether Uniting Church ,178 Glebe Rd, Merewether this Friday 16th August 2019 service commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 15, 2019