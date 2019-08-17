Home
Resources
More Obituaries for CLYDE HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLYDE STEWART HENDERSON

Add a Memory
CLYDE STEWART HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON CLYDE STEWART Passed away

peacefully

13th August 2019

Late of Branxton

Formerly of Hamilton

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved husband of Kathleen (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Megan and Grant, David and Jenny, Gaye and Karen. Loving grandpa of Scott and Alicia, Jono and Jess, Tom and Ash, great grandpa of Kobie, Halle, Jack, Charlie, Mac, Lex and Nina.



The relatives and friends of CLYDE are warmly invited to attend his farewell service to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow this TUESDAY 20TH August 2019 commencing at 11.30am



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLYDE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.