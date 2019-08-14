Home
COLIN CLIFF

COLIN CLIFF Notice
CLIFF COLIN Aged 84 Years

of Raymond Terrace

Much loved husband of DOROTHY, father and father in law of BARRY and MAREE, EVELYN and BILL. Grandpa to CRYSTAL, KYLIE, RHIANNON and NAOMI. Great Grandpa to TREY, PHOEBE and MILES. Brother and brother in law to SHIRLEY, NEIL (dec), TREVOR (dec), ELAINE, PETER and CHERYLE.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Raymond Terrace Community Church, Richardson Road, Raymond Terrace on FRIDAY 16th August, 2019 at 11am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
