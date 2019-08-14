|
|
MARKEY COLIN PETER
Late of Fig Tree Point Aged Care,
Formerly of Belmont
Passed away peacefully
11th August 2019
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved husband of Audrey. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anne, Karen and Dieter. Loving Pop of Kim, and Darren and his great grandchildren Tyler, and Mia. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of COLIN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 16th August 2019, Service commencing at 3.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 14, 2019