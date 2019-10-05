Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
Colin Thomas CADDIES

Colin Thomas CADDIES Notice
CADDIES Colin Thomas Late of Charlestown

Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family

3rd October, 2019

Aged 85 Years



Dearly loved husband of Marie. Much loved father & father-in-law of Christine, Kathryn and Glenn, Phillip and Tammy. Loved and adored Grandad of Danielle and Brad, Justin & Meg, Samuel and Bec, and Isla. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Colin are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Thursday 10th October, 2019 service commencing at 10am.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
