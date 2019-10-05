|
|
CADDIES Colin Thomas Late of Charlestown
Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family
3rd October, 2019
Aged 85 Years
Dearly loved husband of Marie. Much loved father & father-in-law of Christine, Kathryn and Glenn, Phillip and Tammy. Loved and adored Grandad of Danielle and Brad, Justin & Meg, Samuel and Bec, and Isla. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Colin are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Thursday 10th October, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019