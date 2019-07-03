Home
Constance Shirley DONNELLY

Constance Shirley DONNELLY Notice
DONNELLY (nee Jones) Constance Shirley 27th June 2019

Aged 92 years

Of Stockton



Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Timothy and Lyn, Pauline, David and Suzanne. Much loved Nan of Leanne, Ryan and Nicole, Megan and James and her great grandchildren William and Charlie. Loving sister and sister-in-law to Mick and Doreen (both dec'd), Cassie and Clarrie (both dec'd), Jeanette (dec'd) and Errol, Colin (dec'd) and Raymond (dec'd) and her sister-in-law Peg and aunt to their families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend CONNIE's Funeral Liturgy to be held in the Wescott Chapel, Fullerton Street, Stockton on THURSDAY 4/7/19 at 10.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019
