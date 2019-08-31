Home
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
HILKMANN CORNELIA ANTONIA "Corrie" Late of Mayfield Aged Care Formerly of Jesmond Aged 90 Years Dearly loved wife of Isidore (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of William and Irene, Peter and Maureen, Cary and Jan, Margaret and Chris, Trish and Paul. Loving Oma to her eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Relatives and friends of Corrie are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Sandgate Rd Shortland this Tuesday morning 3rd September 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow. Forever In Our Hearts



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
