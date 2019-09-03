Home
Daniel James RANDALL

Daniel James RANDALL Notice
RANDALL Daniel James 'Jim'

'Johnny Dark'

Late of Wallsend

Formerly of Lambton

Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family

1st Sept 2019

Aged 81 Years



Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Catherine and Greg, Frances and Joe, Peter and Louise, Gabrielle and Mark. Loving grandfather of Scott, Chad, Timothy, Laura, Cameron, Samuel, Blair, Abby, Josie. Great grandfather of seven great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Jim are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Thursday 5th September 2019 service commencing 4.30pm.



'Loved Beyond

Measure'



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
