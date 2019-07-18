|
|
EGAN DANNY Late of Hamilton
Formerly of Tamworth
Aged 51 Years
Dearly loved husband of Jodie. Loving father of Joss, Rhyli and Jedd. Adored son of Noel and Lyn, and much loved brother of Natalie and Sophie. Cherished son-in-law of Rodney and Kaye Marshall, and adored, valued and respected friend to many.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of DANNY'S Life at Newcastle City Hall, 290 King St, Newcastle this MONDAY 22nd July 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service or Helpful Love https://helpfullove.com.au/collection/jodie-egan-and-family/.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 18 to July 20, 2019