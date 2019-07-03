|
|
BUNN (nee Bishop) DAPHNE ELSIE
Late of Hamilton
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by her side
27th June 2019
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan Bunn. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon, Stephen and Kerrie, and Lyn. Loving Nan of all her grandchildren and Grannan of all her great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of DAPHNE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 4th July 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019