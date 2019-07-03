Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for DAPHNE BUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAPHNE ELSIE BUNN

Add a Memory
DAPHNE ELSIE BUNN Notice
BUNN (nee Bishop) DAPHNE ELSIE

Late of Hamilton

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by her side

27th June 2019

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan Bunn. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon, Stephen and Kerrie, and Lyn. Loving Nan of all her grandchildren and Grannan of all her great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of DAPHNE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 4th July 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.