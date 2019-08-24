Home
NX 271896 COX Darrell Arthur Passed away peacefully 20 August, 2019 Late of Wallsend Formerly of Thornton Dearly loved partner of Leone, loving husband to June Cox (dec). Loving father of Greg and Leisa. Proud Pop to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Darrell will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his families and friends. Aged 82 years A Celebration of Darrell's Life, will take place Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, commencing at 10am in White Lady Funerals Elouera Chapel, 80 Maitland Road, Mayfield. Following the service the cortege will proceed to East Maitland Cemetery, 201 Raymond Terrace Road, East Maitland.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
