Home
Services
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell FLANAGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell FLANAGAN

Add a Memory
Darrell FLANAGAN Notice
FLANAGAN DARRELL Aged 78 years Formerly of Green Point, Hornsby and Newcastle Dearest Dad of Melissa and Michael, Poppy of Ximena and Eloise, former partner of Helena, much loved big brother of Alan, Georgina, Patrick, Maureen and Bernard. A fun loving cousin and uncle to the mob, friend of the Erina and bush boys. Family and friends are invited to attend Darrell's funeral service at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope starting at 11am Friday 11 October 2019.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.