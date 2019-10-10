|
FLANAGAN DARRELL Aged 78 years Formerly of Green Point, Hornsby and Newcastle Dearest Dad of Melissa and Michael, Poppy of Ximena and Eloise, former partner of Helena, much loved big brother of Alan, Georgina, Patrick, Maureen and Bernard. A fun loving cousin and uncle to the mob, friend of the Erina and bush boys. Family and friends are invited to attend Darrell's funeral service at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope starting at 11am Friday 11 October 2019.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019