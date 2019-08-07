Home
Daryl Coles KNIGHT

Daryl Coles KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT Daryl Coles Late of Cameron Park

formerly Melbourne

Passed peacefully

4th August 2019

Aged 79 years



Dearly loved husband and best friend of Wendy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Katherine, Craig & Angela, Cameron & Yasmin. Loved Grandfather of Charlotte, Alex, Michaela and Adrianna. He will be dearly missed by his many family and friends.



The family and friends of Daryl are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont, (parking via Henry St), this Saturday 10th August 2019, service commencing at 1pm.



'Forever In Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
