|
|
PRICE David Alexander "BLUEY" 20th August 2019
Late of Booragul
Dearly loved husband of Aileen (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and Denis and Colin and Susan. Adored grandfather and great grandfather. David will be sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 88 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of David's life this Thursday 29th August 2019 commencing at 2.00pm at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019