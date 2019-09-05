Home
David Charles KIRKLAND

David Charles KIRKLAND Notice
KIRKLAND, David Charles Passed away peacefully 31/8/2019 Aged 88 Years. Loving husband of Hazel (dec'd) Treasured father of Ruth, Brian, John & their families. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service of David to be held at Sandgate Cemetery, 116 Maitland Rd, Sandgate On Friday 6/9/19 at 10.30am. Followed by refreshments at Water Board Bowling Club, 2 Compton St, North Lambton at 11.30am Swanborough Funerals Brisbane - 1800 100 411
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
