EVANS DAVID FRANK
Late of Kotara
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by his side
22nd August 2019
Aged 96 years
Dearly loved husband of Kelva. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Lee. Loving Dah of Brendan and Sherie, Mitchell and Hayley, Joshua and Hannah and his 6 great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of DAVID are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Tuesday 27th August 2019, Service commencing at 3.00pm.
