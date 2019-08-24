Home
DAVID FRANK EVANS

Late of Kotara

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by his side

22nd August 2019

Aged 96 years



Dearly loved husband of Kelva. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Lee. Loving Dah of Brendan and Sherie, Mitchell and Hayley, Joshua and Hannah and his 6 great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of DAVID are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Tuesday 27th August 2019, Service commencing at 3.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
