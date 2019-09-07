Home
David HOPKINS

David HOPKINS Notice
HOPKINS DAVID WILLIAM of Garden Suburb 30-08-2019 Aged 62 years Ruth Boydell; Naomi, Matt, Layla and Lily Roach; Caleb Hopkins; Hannah Hopkins; Trish and Warren Myers; Roseina and Roy Jones and family. We are holding a funeral service at Fort Scratchley Function Centre, Nobby's Rd, Newcastle East on 13th September 2019 at 10:00am. A wake will be held at the same venue at 11:00 am. Small bunch of flowers from your own garden would be appreciated. Blessed peace at last.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
