POLLOCK David Kenneth Late of Cameron Park

Passed peacefully surrounded

by His loving family

9th September, 2019

Aged 59 Years



Dearly loved husband of Stacey. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Bri. Treasured son of The Late Muriel & Mervyn Pollock. Loved son-in-law of Peg and Robert (dec'd) Richardson. Loved brother of Barbara (dec'd), Des, & Marie. Cherished brother-in-law and uncle of the Pollock & Richardson families. Cherished friend to all.



The family and friends of David are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope, Tomorrow Thursday 12th September, 2019 service commencing at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of David, donations to 'HMRI- Cancer Research' may be made at the service.



'Forever In Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
