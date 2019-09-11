|
|
POLLOCK David Kenneth Late of Cameron Park
Passed peacefully surrounded
by His loving family
9th September, 2019
Aged 59 Years
Dearly loved husband of Stacey. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Bri. Treasured son of The Late Muriel & Mervyn Pollock. Loved son-in-law of Peg and Robert (dec'd) Richardson. Loved brother of Barbara (dec'd), Des, & Marie. Cherished brother-in-law and uncle of the Pollock & Richardson families. Cherished friend to all.
The family and friends of David are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope, Tomorrow Thursday 12th September, 2019 service commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of David, donations to 'HMRI- Cancer Research' may be made at the service.
'Forever In Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019