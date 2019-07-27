Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for David ASHWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lees ASHWORTH

Add a Memory
David Lees ASHWORTH Notice
ASHWORTH David Lees Late of Speers Point

Formerly Queensland

Passed suddenly

at home

17th July, 2019

Aged 72 Years



Dearly loved husband of Jan. Much loved son of The Late Frederick and Lillian Ashworth. Loving son-in-law of The Late Harold & Olga Sherwood. Father of 'Bogie'. Good mate of Peter Newton, Tom Pengilley, Margaret Merrion, and many others.



The family and friends of David are advised that His Funeral has taken place privately at His request.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.