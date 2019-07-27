|
|
ASHWORTH David Lees Late of Speers Point
Formerly Queensland
Passed suddenly
at home
17th July, 2019
Aged 72 Years
Dearly loved husband of Jan. Much loved son of The Late Frederick and Lillian Ashworth. Loving son-in-law of The Late Harold & Olga Sherwood. Father of 'Bogie'. Good mate of Peter Newton, Tom Pengilley, Margaret Merrion, and many others.
The family and friends of David are advised that His Funeral has taken place privately at His request.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019