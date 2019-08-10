Home
Services
Fry Bros
97 New England Highway
Maitland, New South Wales
(02) 4933 6155
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID WILKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID WILKINSON

Add a Memory
DAVID WILKINSON Notice
WILKINSON DAVID Aged 89 Years

of Tenambit and East Maitland

Beloved husband of PATRICIA (dec). Loving father and father in law of DAVID and LYNETTE, KAREN and BILL, JEFF and JANINE. A devoted Da of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and their families. Much loved member of the WILKINSON and AGNEW families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of DAVID's life at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on MONDAY 12th August 2019 at 2.00pm thence for burial at East Maitland Catholic Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Notices