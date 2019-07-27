|
|
WILLSHER REV'D DR. DAVID
19 September 1956 - 20 July 2019
Amazing husband, best friend
and soulmate of Rev'd Jenny Willsher.
Best friend and father of Joshua, loving son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
David's smiles, jokes, whistling, enthusiasm for life and his love will be missed by staff and students at Canberra Girls Grammar School
and all those whose lives he touched.
The funeral service for
Rev'd Dr. David Willsher will be held in the
Anglican Parish Church of St. Paul,
Captain Cook Crescent Griffith, Canberra on
Tuesday, 30 July 2019,
commencing at 12.30pm.
Burial will follow at the Natural Burial section
of the Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019