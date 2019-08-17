Home
DEAN MATHEW ABRAHAM

DEAN MATHEW ABRAHAM Notice
ABRAHAM DEAN MATHEW Late of Bulahdelah

Formerly of

Marmong Point

Aged 47 Years



Much loved son of Derrell Ellevsen and Peter Abraham. Fiance and soul mate of Suzan. Ex husband of Cathy. Dearly loved father of Chloe, Hayley, Billy, Mia, Ruby and step-father of Shinaai, Beau, Nikki and Dallas. Brother of Virginia and Chad (dec'd). Sadly missed by his extended family.



Relatives and friends of DEAN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Dr, Beresfield on THURSDAY 22nd August 2019 commencing at 1.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
