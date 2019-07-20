|
|
BRAY Debbie (nee Snape) 11th July 2019.
Of Cooranbong, Formerly of Gunnedah. Dearly loved wife of Phillip, loving mother of Belinda, Rebekah, Tamara, Paul, Matthew and loved mother-in-law and Nan of their families. Dearest daughter of Kenneth (dec'd), and Jan. Dear sister of Mark (dec'd), David, Stephen and their families.
Aged 63 Years.
The relatives and friends of Debbie are invited to attend the Celebration of Her Life commencing 11am Mon 29/7/19 at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope. No Flowers Donations can be made to your favourite charity.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019