BARTER (Nee: Brown) Deborah Late of Charlestown
Formerly of Adamstown
Passed peacefully
6th September 2019
Aged 96 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Reginald Barter. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Annette and Gary. Adored grandmother of Fiona, Jarrod & Christine, Phillip & Melissa. Great grandmother of Lily, Thomas, Chloe, Lacey, Hannah, Seth. The family of Deborah would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful staff at Maroba for their care.
Friends are advised that Deborah's funeral took place privately as per Her request.
'Forever Loved'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019