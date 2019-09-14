Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah BARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah BARTER

Add a Memory
Deborah BARTER Notice
BARTER (Nee: Brown) Deborah Late of Charlestown

Formerly of Adamstown

Passed peacefully

6th September 2019

Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Reginald Barter. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Annette and Gary. Adored grandmother of Fiona, Jarrod & Christine, Phillip & Melissa. Great grandmother of Lily, Thomas, Chloe, Lacey, Hannah, Seth. The family of Deborah would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful staff at Maroba for their care.



Friends are advised that Deborah's funeral took place privately as per Her request.



'Forever Loved'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.