More Obituaries for Deborah MCRAE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah MCRAE

Deborah MCRAE In Memoriam
McRAE Deborah Joy Born in Kurri Kurri. Late of Gateshead since 1987. In memoriam, passed away 9 July 2017 Previously married to Kevin McRae (d.1983). God took your hand and made us part. He closed your eyes and broke our heart. You can't come back we know that's true. But someday we will come to you. Here in our heart you will always stay; near and dear as yesterday. Watch over her lord while she's at rest for here on earth she was the best. Loved and missed everyday by your loving family and friends. Mother of perpetual succor, hold her close to you.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 19, 2019
