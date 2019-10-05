Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Denis LAVERTY

Denis LAVERTY Notice
LAVERTY Denis Late of Rankin Park

Passed away

4th October, 2019

Aged 80 Years



Dearly loved husband of Anne. Loving father and father-in-law of Helen and Craig, Michael and Sharon. Loved pop of Joel and Cristie, Carly and Blake, Amber and Mitch, Emily and Kole, Joshua, and Kira and great grandfather of Charlie and Lincoln.



The family and friends of Denis are warmly invited to attend his Funeral, to be held in St. Therese Catholic Church, Royal St., New Lambton this Thursday 10th October, 2019. Funeral Mass for the repose of his soul to be celebrated at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
