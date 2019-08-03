|
|
ANGLIN DENISE Elizabeth
'Nee Nee'
Late of Croudace Bay
Passed Suddenly
28th July 2019
Aged 61 Years
Dearly loved wife of Joe. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Erin, Melanie and Corey. Doting nanna of Avery. Loved sister of Margaret (dec'd), Linda and Lorraine.
Family and friends of Denise are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Hillside Chapel, Palmdale Rd, Palmdale Thursday 8th August 2019 service commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019