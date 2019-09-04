|
BASTOW Denise Ann Passed away peacefully 31.08.2019 Aged 73 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Formerly of Old Mt Druitt Beloved wife of MICHAEL. Loving mother and mother-in-law to CHRISTOPHER and ROZ, PETER and TRACEE, and DARREN (dec'd). A caring grandmother to their FAMILIES. A cherished sister-in-law and aunt. Family and Friends of DENISE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this FRIDAY, 06.09.2019 at 12:00noon. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019