LEGGETT (Nee Ebrill) Denise Marie Passed away 26.08.2019 Aged 72 Years Late of Aberglasslyn Formerly of Mt Vincent Beloved wife of RAY. Loving mother and mother-in-law to ROD and KAREN, NICOLE and MICHAEL, and MATTHEW (dec'd). Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their FAMILIES. A loved and respected member of the EBRILL and LEGGETT FAMILIES. Family and Friends of DENISE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Anglican Church of Christ Church Mt. Vincent this MONDAY, 02.09.2019 at 10:30am; thence for interment in the adjacent Church Cemetery. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019