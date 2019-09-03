Home
DENISE MAKIN

DENISE MAKIN Notice
MAKIN DENISE Passed away

peacefully on

30th August 2019

Late of Kotara South

Aged 69 Years



Dearly loved wife of Barry Makin. Loving sister in laws of June and Carol and the Makin family. Loved nieces and nephews of Deborah, Vicki, Peter, Simon, David and their families.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of DENISE' Life on THURSDAY, 5th September 2019 to be conducted at Church of the Good Shepherd, Joslin Street Kotara commencing at 2:00pm. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
