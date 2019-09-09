Home
Denise Sandra BAKER

Denise Sandra BAKER Notice
BAKER Denise Sandra (Toronto Hire Cars)

6th September 2019

Of Fennell Bay. Dearly loved wife of Terry (Dec'd), loving mother and mother-in-law of Teresa and Raymond, Charmaine and Graham. Adored Nan of Emma, Kara and Dylan. Cherished great Nan of Mahlarna, Ruby, Marni and loved sister.

Aged 69 Years.

The relatives and friends of Denise are invited to attend the Celebration of Her Life commencing 11.00am Wednesday at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 9, 2019
 Back to today's Notices
