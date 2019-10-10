|
|
STEPHENS Derek Howard Passed away peacefully 08.10.2019 Aged 91 Years Late of Bellbird Formerly of England Loving husband of JOYCE. Much loved father to ROBERT, SUE, MICHAEL, RUTH and SIMON and their partners. Adored granddad and great granddad to their families. Family and Friends of DEREK are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service held in the Congregational Church, Wollombi Rd., West Cessnock this SATURDAY, 12.10.2019 at 11:00am. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 10, 2019