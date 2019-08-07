|
|
BROOKS DESMA ALWYN Late of New Lambton
Passed away
28.7.2019
Aged 66 Years
Much loved wife of Robert/Bob (dec'd). Dearly loved daughter of Doreen and George(dec'd). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dylan and Karlie, Kahli, Ryan and Cass. Adored Nan of Lilli May(dec'd), Harrison and Georgia. Much loved sister, aunty and friend to many.
The family wish to advise that in accordance with DESI'S wishes a private service has taken place.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life will be held at Charlestown Golf Club, 1A Barker Ave, Hillsborough on FRIDAY 9th August 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019