DESMOND JOSEPH O'HEARN

DESMOND JOSEPH O'HEARN Notice
O'HEARN DESMOND JOSEPH 'Des'

Aged 91 years

of Bronte

formerly of Raymond Terrace

Dearly loved husband of ROBIN, father and father in law of Sr MARY O'HEARN, CATHERINE and PETER SHINER, MICHAEL and MARGARET SULLOHERN, MARGARET (dec), HELEN and MICHAEL HERRETT. Pa of BETH, CLARE, MATT, CHRISTINE; BRENDAN, CELIA; JOSEPH, ELLIE and TESS. Much loved Great Pa and loved member of the O'HEARN and HUGHES families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to Requiem Mass at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Raymond Terrace on MONDAY 12th August, 2019 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul may be left at the church.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019
