Diane Barbara RAWLINGS

Diane Barbara RAWLINGS Notice
RAWLINGS Diane Barbara Late of Edgeworth

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

3rd October, 2019

Aged 62 Years



Dearly loved wife of Michael. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicole and Daniel, Jennifer and John. Loved and adored grandma of Charlie, Darcy, and Jackson. Cherished daughter of Kevin & Barbara (dec'd) Fitts. Loved sister of Greg, Robert, and Paul, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Diane are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 11th October, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
