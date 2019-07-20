Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for DOMENICA SCIARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOMENICA "MIMMA" SCIARA

Add a Memory
DOMENICA "MIMMA" SCIARA Notice
SCIARA DOMENICA "MIMMA" Late of Wallsend

Formerly of New Lambton

Aged 94 Years

Passed away peacefully 9th July 2019



Beloved wife of TOMMASO (dec'd). Loving mother, mother in law, Nonna and Bis Nonna of ENZA and PASQUALE DIMUNNO, LILLA and VITTORIO D'ANGELO, NORIS SCIARA and their families.



Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to Celebrate a Funeral Mass in loving memory of DOMENICA to be conducted in St Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church, Broadmeadow Rd., Broadmeadow this FRIDAY 26th July 2019 commencing at 11am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 20 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.