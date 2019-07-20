|
|
SCIARA DOMENICA "MIMMA" Late of Wallsend
Formerly of New Lambton
Aged 94 Years
Passed away peacefully 9th July 2019
Beloved wife of TOMMASO (dec'd). Loving mother, mother in law, Nonna and Bis Nonna of ENZA and PASQUALE DIMUNNO, LILLA and VITTORIO D'ANGELO, NORIS SCIARA and their families.
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to Celebrate a Funeral Mass in loving memory of DOMENICA to be conducted in St Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church, Broadmeadow Rd., Broadmeadow this FRIDAY 26th July 2019 commencing at 11am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 20 to July 24, 2019