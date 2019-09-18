Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lester MASON

Add a Memory
Donald Lester MASON Notice
MASON Donald Lester 'Don'

Late of Islington

Passed peacefully

13th September 2019

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved husband of Delma. Much loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Judy, Greg and Margaret, Donna and Glenn, Darren and Karen. Loving grandfather and great grandfather to His family.



The family and friends of Don are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Friday 20th September 2019 service commencing 9.30am.



'The Best Is Yet To Come'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.