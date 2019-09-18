|
|
MASON Donald Lester 'Don'
Late of Islington
Passed peacefully
13th September 2019
Aged 89 Years
Dearly loved husband of Delma. Much loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Judy, Greg and Margaret, Donna and Glenn, Darren and Karen. Loving grandfather and great grandfather to His family.
The family and friends of Don are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Friday 20th September 2019 service commencing 9.30am.
'The Best Is Yet To Come'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019