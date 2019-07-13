|
|
THOMPSON Donald Sydney " Don" 11th July 2019
Late of Edgeworth, formerly of Stockton.
Dearly loved husband of Yvonne (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Sue and John, Robyn and Brad, Donna and Tim, Debby and Martin, and Nichole and James. Adored grandfather and great grandfather. Will be sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 89 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Don's life this Thursday 18th July 2019 commencing 2.00pm at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019